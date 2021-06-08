SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $77.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.81. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $58.10 and a 1 year high of $77.02.

