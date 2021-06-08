SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,759 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 89.0% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 113,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 23,514 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.68. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $49.19.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

