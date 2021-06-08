SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Sold by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $177,000.

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.32. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $31.44.

