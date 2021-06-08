SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 250.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 30,022 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 231.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 102,343 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 567,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,918 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 37,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWX opened at $60.94 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12 month low of $39.29 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.58.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

