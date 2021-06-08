Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) will post $2.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the lowest is $2.10 million. Spero Therapeutics reported sales of $1.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year sales of $15.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.40 million to $17.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.77 million, with estimates ranging from $16.70 million to $32.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.11% and a negative net margin of 498.66%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPRO traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.60. 96,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,403. Spero Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $23.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

