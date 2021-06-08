Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $561.36 million.

Splunk stock traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $116.59. 43,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,356,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.69. Splunk has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 42.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Splunk will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Summit Insights raised Splunk from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $184.40.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

