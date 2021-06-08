Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Upgraded at Summit Insights

Summit Insights upgraded shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $160.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Splunk from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $184.40.

SPLK stock opened at $115.69 on Monday. Splunk has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 42.90% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Splunk will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at $15,969,706.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,419.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,085 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,042,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Splunk by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 29,043 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,176 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

