Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Director Beth A. Bowman Sells 2,340 Shares of Stock

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Director Beth A. Bowman sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $62,267.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,925.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sprague Resources stock opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15. The company has a market capitalization of $630.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Sprague Resources LP has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $27.61.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.20 million. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 45.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprague Resources LP will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. This is a positive change from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLP. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Sprague Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sprague Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprague Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sprague Resources by 366.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprague Resources by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SRLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sprague Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

