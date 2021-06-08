SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $25 million-27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.90 million.

SRAX traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.82. 1,535,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.59. SRAX has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter. SRAX had a negative net margin of 165.90% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. As a group, analysts predict that SRAX will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of SRAX in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SRAX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Dawson James began coverage on shares of SRAX in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

