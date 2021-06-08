SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will announce earnings per share of $1.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $1.13. SS&C Technologies posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.87. 17,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,400. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $53.45 and a 1 year high of $75.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

