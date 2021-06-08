Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,844 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,512 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398,302 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $43,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX stock opened at $111.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.29. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.06 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $131.07 billion, a PE ratio of 132.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.