State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

State Auto Financial has a payout ratio of 102.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect State Auto Financial to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

State Auto Financial stock opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.24. State Auto Financial has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $21.99.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $373.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.00 million. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 7.82%. Research analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.