State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,437 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Navient were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Navient by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Navient by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Navient by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NAVI opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a current ratio of 14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $18.98.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.37 million. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Navient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.