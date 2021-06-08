State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,386 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 0.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 3.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Digital Turbine by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Digital Turbine by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on APPS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $71.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $102.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.11.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 66.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

