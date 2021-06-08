State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,649 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

In other The Ensign Group news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $1,425,829.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $81,264.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,075.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,064 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $83.26 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.25 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

