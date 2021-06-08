State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 2,805.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 574,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 554,902 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 619.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 435,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 375,238 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,147,000 after buying an additional 530,489 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 83.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 13,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 269,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $594.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.14 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPRX shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

