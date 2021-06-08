State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 17,580 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,580 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 30.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

SC opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 51.93, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.12. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.50.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.