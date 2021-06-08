State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.10% of Hillenbrand worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

HI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

HI opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.65. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $722.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.05 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.31%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 26.96%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

