State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,743 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.76. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.85.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.74 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

