State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 2,292 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 15,068 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 207.9% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,177,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,097,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,868,000 after purchasing an additional 235,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $83.26 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.25 million. On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $88,214.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,175.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $1,425,829.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $2,498,064 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

