State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 66 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,726 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.76.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $320.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 128.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $356.06. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.87 and a 1-year high of $471.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

