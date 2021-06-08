State of Tennessee Treasury Department Takes $3 Million Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.08% of Nektar Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,250,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,842,000 after acquiring an additional 791,605 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.95. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 31,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $569,331.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $35,081.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,058.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,877 shares of company stock worth $1,512,109 in the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

