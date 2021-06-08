State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lowered its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.43.

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock opened at $86.41 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $89.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.96.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

