Stefan Allanson Purchases 23 Shares of MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) insider Stefan Allanson acquired 23 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 881 ($11.51) per share, for a total transaction of £202.63 ($264.74).

LON GLE traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 865 ($11.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,852. MJ Gleeson plc has a 52 week low of GBX 512 ($6.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 898 ($11.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £503.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 861.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on MJ Gleeson from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 842 ($11.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on MJ Gleeson from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

