Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Down 6.2%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) shares dropped 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.84 and last traded at $32.00. Approximately 18,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,467,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.10.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Stem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Stem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Stem by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clean energy storage services. It delivers and operates smart battery storage solutions that maximize renewable energy generation and help build a resilient grid. The company's Athena, a AI-powered analytics platform software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically switch between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power.

