Stephens Upgrades DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) to “Equal Weight”

Stephens upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $95.00 price objective on the sporting goods retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $74.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DKS. UBS Group raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.18.

NYSE:DKS opened at $97.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.69.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.69%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $3,225,943.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,292,403.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,168,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,426 shares of company stock valued at $17,780,187 over the last three months. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5,034.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

