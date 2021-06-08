stETH (Lido) (STETH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.14 Billion

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 8th. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and $235,324.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,462.31 or 0.07582091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00065555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.34 or 0.00256628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.21 or 0.00228525 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.48 or 0.01193161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,421.26 or 0.99833418 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 463,794 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

