Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,641 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.50.

STZ stock traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $237.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.85. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 9.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

