Stevens Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 861 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,402.30 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,287.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

