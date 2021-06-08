Stevens Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 12,055 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,702,000 after purchasing an additional 126,918 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $7,071,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,042,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.34. The company has a market cap of $84.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.01, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $79.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

