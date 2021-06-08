Stevens Capital Management LP Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Stevens Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,438 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 0.8% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.42. The company had a trading volume of 12,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,904. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $171.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $164.51 and a 12-month high of $261.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.57.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

