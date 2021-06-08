Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $163.36. 87,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,838,644. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $430.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.97. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

