Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases 2,832 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 69.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,896 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Twitter were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWTR. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 384.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 21,595 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Twitter by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,855,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $100,491,000 after purchasing an additional 245,311 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Twitter by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 298,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

TWTR traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.85. The stock had a trading volume of 137,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,798,514. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.97 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.69. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $570,560.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,787 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,351. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

