Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%.

Stitch Fix stock traded up $8.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.09. The company had a trading volume of 333,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.56 and a beta of 2.04. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $113.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.38.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.73.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $1,453,828.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,744.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 427,753 shares of company stock worth $20,610,102. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

