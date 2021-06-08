Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SFIX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.38.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. Analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $215,867.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,610,102 in the last three months. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,571,000 after purchasing an additional 801,782 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 112,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 29,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at $785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

