Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of U.S. Concrete Call Options (NASDAQ:USCR)

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 17,988 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,102% compared to the average volume of 817 call options.

USCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of U.S. Concrete stock opened at $73.87 on Tuesday. U.S. Concrete has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $78.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.67.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,295.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $28,842.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,237 shares in the company, valued at $765,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,099 shares of company stock worth $398,494. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USCR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter worth approximately $584,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, THB Asset Management increased its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 130,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

