Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of U.S. Concrete Call Options (NASDAQ:USCR)

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 17,988 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,102% compared to the average volume of 817 call options.
USCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.
Shares of U.S. Concrete stock opened at $73.87 on Tuesday. U.S. Concrete has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $78.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.67.
In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,295.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $28,842.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,237 shares in the company, valued at $765,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,099 shares of company stock worth $398,494. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USCR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter worth approximately $584,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, THB Asset Management increased its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 130,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Concrete Company Profile
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
