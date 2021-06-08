Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on 10X Capital Venture Acquisition (NASDAQ:VCVC)

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VCVC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 788 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,010% compared to the average daily volume of 71 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCVC opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95.

Get 10X Capital Venture Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Trust Co bought a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $378,000.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.