Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Adecoagro Call Options (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 3,490 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,193% compared to the typical daily volume of 270 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGRO stock opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.22. Adecoagro has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.79 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

