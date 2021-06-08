Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 229.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Strategic Education by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Strategic Education by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 100,399 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,571,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education stock opened at $73.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.97. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.25 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $290.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.90 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STRA shares. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strategic Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

