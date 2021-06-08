Streamr (DATA) Price Tops $0.0713

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 8th. In the last week, Streamr has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One Streamr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0713 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $62.69 million and approximately $4.91 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Streamr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00071010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00026502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.55 or 0.00962019 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,071.64 or 0.09639498 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00049995 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 879,250,679 coins. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.