Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Receives €78.72 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €78.72 ($92.61).

SAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €73.50 ($86.47) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of ETR:SAX traded up €1.10 ($1.29) during trading on Friday, hitting €67.60 ($79.53). The stock had a trading volume of 42,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €55.80 ($65.65) and a 12-month high of €82.50 ($97.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 109.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €69.16.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

