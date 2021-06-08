Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Acquires 21,050 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,050 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 2.6% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 105.3% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.20. 15,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,890. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $76.29 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.70.

