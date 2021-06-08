SUN (SUN) Trading Down 4.7% Over Last Week

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One SUN coin can currently be purchased for about $27.29 or 0.00083093 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SUN has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. SUN has a market cap of $170.66 million and approximately $56.23 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00065028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.19 or 0.00262413 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.47 or 0.00229773 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.11 or 0.01190744 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,883.82 or 1.00116097 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 6,252,980 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

