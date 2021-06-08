Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) shares rose 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.81 and last traded at $30.68. Approximately 4,586 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,441,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.15.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.16. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.99.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $183,623.10. Also, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

