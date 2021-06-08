Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Position Increased by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $1,016,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 16,721 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

SMCI stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.16. The company had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,696. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.27. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $895.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $150,684.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,372 shares in the company, valued at $216,839.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 60,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $2,406,242.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,648,929 shares in the company, valued at $266,090,138.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,937 shares of company stock worth $9,051,400. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

