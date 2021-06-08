Super Zero Protocol Price Down 10.7% Over Last Week (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $71.30 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.48 or 0.07514440 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00165050 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 633,590,683 coins and its circulating supply is 318,711,553 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

