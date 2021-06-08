Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Receives Buy Rating from Jonestrading

Jonestrading reissued their buy rating on shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

SURF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Surface Oncology from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surface Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SURF opened at $7.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.09 million, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a current ratio of 12.00. Surface Oncology has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Surface Oncology will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 5.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 52.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 4,700.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

