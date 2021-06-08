SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Tops $10.27 on Top Exchanges

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. SushiSwap has a market cap of $1.31 billion and approximately $382.10 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for $10.27 or 0.00031207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00073372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00026928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $324.96 or 0.00987839 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,290.32 or 0.10002289 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00051803 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SUSHI is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 223,282,617 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

