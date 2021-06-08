Swiss National Bank Acquires 900 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of Dycom Industries worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DY. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 11,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

In other news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $340,301.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,717,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

DY opened at $81.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.51. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $101.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.