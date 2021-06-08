Swiss National Bank Buys 1,700 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 184,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $6,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HGV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 33,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HGV opened at $46.31 on Tuesday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 6.09.

In other news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HGV. Truist upped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

